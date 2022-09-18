PM Holness meets King Charles Loop Jamaica

Prime Minister Andrew Holness was among world leaders who held audience with King Charles III on Saturday at Buckingham Palace.

The new King spent much of the day meeting dignitaries at Buckingham Palace who have arrived in London for his mother’s funeral on Monday.

Britain’s King Charles III shakes hands with Prime Minister of Jamaica Andrew Holness, as he receives realm prime ministers in the 1844 Room at Buckingham Palace in London, Saturday, Sept 17, 2022. (Stefan Rousseau/Pool via AP)

Among the other prime ministers who held audience with King Charles III on Saturday were Justin Trudeau of Canada, Anthony Albanese of Australia, Philip Davis of the Bahamas, and New Zealand’s Jacinda Ardern.

Also on Saturday, Holness signed the condolence book opened at Lancaster House in the heart of London, England, in tribute to Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II.

In a tweet reflecting on what he witnessed as he moved through the city of London and saw the streets lined with hundreds of ordinary citizens waiting to pay their respects to the late queen, Holness said it was clear that the queen “was a profoundly beloved monarch”.

Holness left the island Wednesday afternoon for visits to the US and the UK and is expected to return to Jamaica on September 24.

His engagements include a conference at the invitation of Harvard University in Boston, Massachusetts, the funeral of Queen Elizabeth ll on September 19 in the UK, and the 77th United Nations General Assembly in New York in the US.