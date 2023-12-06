PM Holness meets with US National Security Advisor Loop Jamaica

As part of his working visit to Washington DC in the United States, Prime Minister Andrew Holness met with US National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan on Tuesday to discuss several issues, ranging from crime to climate change.

Sullivan reports directly to US President Joe Biden.

The White House, in a brief statement on its website, elaborated that the meeting between the two officials was held to also “advance bilateral cooperation on promoting inclusive economic growth and climate resilient infrastructure”.

In addition, discussions focused on combating transnational criminal organisation and the trafficking of illicit drugs and firearms, as well as promoting regional security under Plan Secure Jamaica.

Sullivan, during the meeting, also lauded Holness for “his steadfast support for a Multinational Security Support mission to Haiti and Jamaica’s leadership in facilitating an inclusive political dialogue among Haitian society,” according to the White House.

Holness departed Jamaica for his working visit to Washington on Monday afternoon.

The visit will come to an end on Thursday, December 7.