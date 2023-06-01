PM Holness says he’s ‘worried’ about info being consumed by citizens Loop Jamaica

PM Holness says he's 'worried' about info being consumed by citizens
Jamaica News Loop
Calls out some J'cans for spreading falsehoods on digital currency

Loop News

1 hrs ago

Holness speaks out

NEWYou can now listen to Loop News articles!

Prime Minister Andrew Holness has indicated that he is “worried” about the kind of information Jamaicans are consuming daily, pointing to the recent circulation of false claims regarding the introduction of digital currency locally.

Government officials, mainly Finance and the Public Service Minister, Dr Nigel Clarke and his Cabinet colleague, Robert Morgan, dismissed an assertion on Monday from Opposition Leader Mark Golding, that a digital currency mandate was in place to phase out the use of cash to conduct transactions.

In his remarks at the Inter-American Development Bank (IDB) Conference held under the theme, ‘Jamaica: Road towards digital Government’, Holness again assured citizens that his Administration has made “no attempt” to remove paper money from the system.

“Just stop for one moment, just be rationale; why would the Government spend billions of dollars to change currency to a new durable banknote… only to turn around and take it out of the system?” he questioned.

“Don’t you see it is stupidness?” Holness asked sternly.

In light of the number of people following such rumours and misinformation, Holness remarked that “the number of people who have followed it, gets me worried about what Jamaicans are consuming as information.

“I am worried,” he stressed, further questioning the reasoning ability of some Jamaicans.

Holness said as the nation’s leader, he has a duty to address and debunk such falsehoods.

