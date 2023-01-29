PM lashes back at Yves Ephraim, Chamber of Commerce over minimum wage implementation

Black Immigrant Daily News

Prime Minister Gaston Browne said: Yves Ephraim served on the minimum wage committee, representing the Chamber of Commerce: he agreed and recommended $9.00 minimum wage to the Cabinet for adoption, to be implemented on Jan 1, 2023.

The effective implementation date of Jan 1, 2023 was announced over a month ago.

Our UPP political opponents proposed $10:25 minimum wage, but Yves and his other Chamber of Commerce members sat silently without objection to the proposed unsustainable increase to $10.25.

I am appalled that having participated and agreed to the $9.00 minimum wage, that the Chamber president and its members are now seeking to undermine the process and to encourage discontent.

The simple solution to the late processing of the minimum wage order is to pay the staff retroactively the paltry $16, per employee for the month of January.

Advertise with the mоѕt vіѕіtеd nеwѕ ѕіtе іn Antigua! We offer fully customizable and flexible digital marketing packages. Your content is delivered instantly to thousands of users in Antigua and abroad! Contact us at [email protected]

NewsAmericasNow.com