PM on behalf of JLP, donates half a million to church to fix AC system Loop Jamaica

Prime Minister Andrew Holness on behalf of the Jamaica Labour Party (JLP) donated $500,000 to a church in Portmore to assist with the religious organisation’s air condition system.

The donation was made on Saturday at the Portmore Seventh Day Adventist Church on Port Henderson Road where the National Church Service to celebrate the 80th anniversary of the launch of the JLP was held.

The gesture was greeted with widespread applause from attendants.

In a message posted on his social media page Holness said Jamaican people and the improvement of their lives, remain the priority of the JLP.

Holness noted that his party, when formed in 1943, aimed to work for the improvement of the social, economic, educational and political improvement and development of the condition of small taxpayers, workers, and the general masses.

This aim, he explained, remains relevant today.

Holness said at 80 years old, the JLP is proud that despite the hardships of recent years, it has steered Jamaica with steady hands.

He said having nurtured the foundation, the JLP is in a position to make meaningful changes in the country.