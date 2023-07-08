PM on behalf of JLP, donates half a million to church to fix AC system Loop Jamaica

·7 min read
Home
Local News
PM on behalf of JLP, donates half a million to church to fix AC system Loop Jamaica
The content originally appeared on: Jamaica News Loop News
Breaking News

Shanieka Ricketts secures fifth national triple jump title

NCB urges customers to beware of scammers’ ‘pretexting’ trick

36 killed in crashes during the month of June

PM on behalf of JLP, donates half a million to church to fix AC system

NHT loan applicants urged to hire competent professionals

Farmer reportedly attacks and kill 62-y-o man with a stone

Goalkeeper David de Gea announces he is leaving Manchester United

Foreign national reported missing, last seen in Catherine

Terrelonge, Dunkley crowned national Under-20 100m champions

Parents among 18 charged as cops remove children from church in Mobay

Saturday Jul 08

31?C
Jamaica News

J’can people and the improvement of their lives, remain priority of the party, said Holness

Loop News

2 hrs ago

Church receives donation from JLP through the PM

NEWYou can now listen to Loop News articles!

Prime Minister Andrew Holness on behalf of the Jamaica Labour Party (JLP) donated $500,000 to a church in Portmore to assist with the religious organisation’s air condition system.

The donation was made on Saturday at the Portmore Seventh Day Adventist Church on Port Henderson Road where the National Church Service to celebrate the 80th anniversary of the launch of the JLP was held.

The gesture was greeted with widespread applause from attendants.

In a message posted on his social media page Holness said Jamaican people and the improvement of their lives, remain the priority of the JLP.

Holness noted that his party, when formed in 1943, aimed to work for the improvement of the social, economic, educational and political improvement and development of the condition of small taxpayers, workers, and the general masses.

This aim, he explained, remains relevant today.

Holness said at 80 years old, the JLP is proud that despite the hardships of recent years, it has steered Jamaica with steady hands.

He said having nurtured the foundation, the JLP is in a position to make meaningful changes in the country.

Related Articles

Recent Articles

Sport

Shanieka Ricketts secures fifth national triple jump title

Jamaica News

NCB urges customers to beware of scammers’ ‘pretexting’ trick

Jamaica News

36 killed in crashes during the month of June

More From

Sport

Natasha Morrison, Thompson-Herah fastest through to women’s 100m final

The MVP Track Club pair of Shericka Jackson and Natasha Morrison won the respective semi-finals of the women’s 100m to storm into the final at the National Senior and Junior Championships at the Natio

See also

Sport

Roshawn Clarke breaks national Under-20 400m hurdles record

The time also equals the world junior record set by Sean Burrell of the USA in 2021

Sport

Sha’Carri Richardson wins 100m at US championships in 10.82

EUGENE, Ore. (AP) — Moments after she was introduced on the starting line, Sha’Carri Richardson reached to her head, grabbed her trademark orange wig and flung it onto the ground behind her.
Then,

Sport

Yohan Blake signs with Puma

Yohan Blake, the 2011 World 100-metres champion, has inked a deal with German sportswear manufacturer Puma.
The announcement was made by Puma on their Instagram account two hours ago.
The post

Sport

Blake leads all qualifiers into men’s 100m final at Jamaica Trials

Ackeem Blake emerged as the top qualifier in the men’s 100m semi-finals at the National Senior and Junior Championships at the National Stadium on Friday.
Blake, who holds the fastest time among Ja

Sport

Jackson sets the pace with impressive victory in 100m preliminaries

Shericka Jackson was in scintillating form in the preliminary round of the women’s 100m at the National Senior and Junior Championships (Jamaica Trials) on Thursday night at the National Stadium.
J

 

Jamaica Inquirer Copyright Protected - Created with ❤️ by Rapidsols