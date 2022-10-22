PM promises more prosperity, less stressful services via technology Loop Jamaica

Prime Minister Andrew Holness says he is frustrated to see Jamaicans queued up in the sun to access government services.

He wants to use technology to change this to achieve prosperity for the country.

Speaking at the opening of the new offices of Chinese technology giant Huawei on Thursday, Holness said he is determined to transform Jamaica into a digital society and will partner with Huawei and other tech innovators in this regard.

“It is always frustrating to me to see our elderly and our citizens on various social safety net programmes lining up, sometimes in lines that are winding through the gate, in the hot sun, uncomfortable, trying to access government services and many of these services can be delivered digitally”, Holness said at the Huawei office opening on Hope Road in St Andrew.

Holness said Jamaicans were overcoming their suspicion and reluctance to do business online, as was seen by the number of persons who signed up to access the government’s grants at the height of the COVID-19 pandemic.

The prime minister said he was determined to create a digital society for the country to prosper in the 21st-century economy and “use technology to leverage our economic prosperity”.

“Our productivity will improve, our efficiencies in both the public and private sector will increase, and we will be able to deliver faster and…provide less stressful services to our citizens and customers by integrating technology”, Holness said.

Prime Minister Holness on the red carpet with officials from the Chinese Embassy in Jamaica and from Huawei.

Holness also said his government would ensure that services delivered through technology would be accessible to all persons regardless of age, status or income.

He said he had given “firm directives” to the Jamaica Customs Agency, the Passport, Immigration and Citizenship Agency and the Jamaica Constabulary Force, among other government entities to “increase the pace of digitisation”.

Huawei invested $300 million in the new 9,000-square-foot building, which will house the administrative, human resource, research and development and tech departments, meeting rooms and a restaurant.

The company said the new facility would allow it to further its growth in Jamaica.

Huawei, which is celebrating 15 years on the island, said it has developed robust and innovative technological infrastructure, such as wireless and fibre-to-the-home networks and digital TV services.