PM says Jamaica poised for sustained growth, lower unemployment Loop Jamaica

Prime Minister Andrew Holness says Jamaica is poised for sustainable growth and even lower unemployment going forward.

In addressing residents, business interests and other stakeholders at a town hall meeting at Harmony Beach Park in Montego Bay, St James on Thursday, the prime minister said it is against this perspective that he is calling on Jamaicans to maintain optimism and hold steadfast during times of change.

He cited the country’s record low unemployment rate of 4.5 per cent, while emphasising the importance of remaining positive and focused, based on the progress that the country has achieved so far.

“As I drove in on (the highway) and viewed the beautiful distance around it, I couldn’t help but reflect on how blessed we are as a country. We take it for granted… sometimes… as there are many challenges (around us)… that distract us from the beauty around us,” Holness stated.

“Sometimes the challenges are such that they may overwhelm us, and we lose sight of the good around us… and the opportunities that are unveiling in front of us. I am, therefore, urging all Jamaicans to remain optimistic and be positive about your future,” he added.

Holness also said the all-time low unemployment rate is signalling the success of various Government initiatives and economic policies that have been implemented over the past years.

He argued that while changes might not always occur as rapidly as is desired, he is urging Jamaicans to remain patient and optimistic, noting that positive change often takes time.

A section of the audience at a town hall meeting addressed by Prime Minister Andrew Holness at Harmony Beach Park in Montego Bay, St James on Thursday.

“My appeal here tonight to the great people of Montego Bay and (the rest of Jamaica) is for you to embrace a constructive mindset as the nation continues to undergo transformations aimed at sustainable development,” said Holness.

The prime minister told the audience that while in the United States recently, and meeting with members of the diaspora, “they were happy” to hear about Jamaica’s 4.5 per cent unemployment rate, and reacted enthusiastically, “believing it was fantastic”.

He said there was a consensus that good things are happening in Jamaica by way of sound fiscal policies and the country’s proactive approach to good governance.

“When we told them about the reduction in the national debt, they were blown away by that. They were blown away because their experience in different economies suggested that debt was moving the wrong way in many other developed economies,” the prime minister said.

“When I pointed out to them that we moved from a high of almost 12 per cent inflation… just coming out of the pandemic, to six per cent and trending down towards our target… they were blown away by that also.

“When I pointed out that we have been through seven budgets without any new taxes, the reaction was the same.

“However, the (moment) I get back to Jamaica, “(it’s almost like nothing is happening),” he added.

The prime minister said the evidence is there to show that the Government has made significant strides in creating an environment that fosters economic growth and job creation, and that while he is cognisant that the pace of change may seem slow at times, it is crucial that “we maintain our optimism” and continue working towards a brighter future.