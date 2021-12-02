PM says largest NHT project to construct ‘affordable units’ now on | Loop Jamaica

Prime minister, Andrew Holness says the National Housing Trust (NHT) now has over 12,000 units under construction, the highest ever for any period since the organization was established.

Prime minister made the disclosure while questioning why members of the public were arguing about 86 units that were being built at a cost of $27.7 million to $37.7 million at the Ruthven Towers, when the NHT was currently constructing the most housing units, at any one time, for people in the lower-income bracket.

“Twelve thousand and nineteenth units, Michael Manley would be proud of it because this is the most National Housing Trust (NHT) has ever had under construction for any period, including when it was building over Portmore, if you look at the statistics for the last 10 years, you would see five, seven, we have doubled it and we are arguing over eighty-six units,” said Holness.

There was public backlash last month after applications opened for the purchase of apartments at Ruthven Towers.

The unit cost for the high-rise apartments, for which phase one is under construction, ranges from $27.7 million to $37.7 million.

The apartments were, in 2018, proposed to sell for $16 million to $22 million, but after a review, the prices increased. The NHT defended its pricing strategy, citing “the cost of construction inputs, as well as global challenges which have increased the cost of housing.”

Holness admitted that the units were expensive but pointed out that there was a demand for those types of units in the country.

Holness made the comment about most units under construction, at a handing over ceremony at Twickenham Glades, St. Catherine on Tuesday.

A total of 110 new homeowners received keys to their houses during the ceremony.

The two bedrooms duplex was constructed by the National Housing Trust and the units were sold for thirteen million seven hundred dollars ($13,700000).

Twenty three occupants were qualified for a mortgage at zero(0%) percent interest rate, while other beneficiaries at Two and percent(2-4%).

The prime minister said based on the rapid rise in building costs it was important to do projects now because the longer they waited is the more expensive they become.