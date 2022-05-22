PM says ‘no’ to reducing gas tax, citing likely negative fiscal impact | Loop Jamaica

In the aftermath of last week’s march by the Opposition People’s National Party (PNP) for an easing of the gas tax, Prime Minister Andrew Holness has rejected the suggestion, declaring that any revenue that the Government gives up will have a negative impact on the country.

“The Opposition is free to talk and make suggestions, and if the suggestions make sense, we will look at them. We have been studying it (the reduction of the gas tax), and for every reduction in taxation, there is a cost that is going to be borne by somebody else in society,” declared Holness.

He was speaking following the handover of houses under the Government’s Social Housing Programme in St James.

To hammer home his point on the need to allow the gas tax to remain as is, the prime minister alluded to the current social and economic turmoil in another country.

“I’m not going to call any country’s name, but for those of you who do your research, you will see that there is a country that is going through a serious crisis, and there are many reasons, but one of them is the conduct of their fiscal policy and various fiscal measures that were taken.

“We are very sympathetic to what is happening, and as best as we can without causing the entire country to collapse, we have given some relief,” Holness indicated.

In elaborating, he said the Government is more focused on targeted relief, such as that offered through the We CARE Energy Co-Pay programme.

Through that initiative, persons who use 200 kilowatt-hours of electricity or less per month will stand to benefit from a 20 per cent contribution to their electricity bills over the next four months.

According to Holness, this approach is necessary to avoid giving relief to persons who can afford to pay.

“Now, if you give a general break to everybody now – those who need it and those who don’t need it – how you pay for it?

“… And would it mean that some of the programmes that we’re planning, we can’t go ahead with it, such as figuring out how to fund the infrastructure in the housing programmes, so that the prices can remain low, or how we going to pay the reformed compensation?” he questioned.

Instead, Holness urged citizens to “not just look at issues singularly”, as “everything is connected, and every action you take, there is a reaction.”