PM ‘surprised’ that gangs establishing presence in deep rural areas | Loop Jamaica

Prime Minister Andrew Holness has decried the migration of criminals to deep-rural areas, especially in rural St Elizabeth, where they are terrorising citizens and establishing their presence in several communities.

In addressing a ceremony to hand over a house under the Government’s Social Housing Programme in Schoolfield, St Elizabeth on Friday, Holness said he was surprised when the police informed him of the troubling development in St Elizabeth.

“Believe it or not there is a gang terrorising this area,” he disclosed.

“… And on my way here when we stopped and spoke to the police, which I am always happy to be moving around in the country and get a chance to get the local reports, and I was very surprised that even in these remote parts, rural parts of Jamaica, the criminal element is entrenching itself,” Holness added.

Gun violence has been raging in the Spring Park community of Black River, St Elizabeth for example.

On Saturday, May 21, Chadwick Whyte, who was on a murder charge, was gunned down in a section of the community after being reportedly warned to leave by members of the Speculation gang in the parish.

His death came a week after the double murder of 34-year-old bar operator, Samantha Johnson, and 38-year-old shop operator, Marlon Gager, also in Spring Park.

Three others were injured in that gun attack, which has been linked to gang violence.

Overall, the crime situation in St Elizabeth, a relatively peaceful parish, has been troubling since the start of the year, as murders, shootings, rapes and robberies have all increased since the start of the year.

The latest Jamaica Constabulary Force crime report disclosed that, for instance, up to May 23, 19 homicides were recorded in the breadbasket parish, which compared to 10 over the same period last year.

In examining the emerging situation in deep rural Jamaica with gangsters clearly taking root, Holness said it is vital for the living conditions of citizens to be improved, to reduce their propensity to be influenced by criminals.

“We can never ignore that outside of greed and just a criminal mind, the criminal element is also fuelled by social conditions.

“So as much as we can do to improve social conditions so that it will remove the impetuous for criminal behaviour, we will do it,” he declared.

The prime minister said he is “confident” that the investment that the Government has been making under the Social Housing Programme in Schoolfield, St Elizabeth, “is going to break the cycle of poverty for at least one family”.

He elaborated that, “It is going to ensure that the children who come out of this family are productive, law-abiding citizens (and) assets of Jamaica.

“It will set an example of hope to others looking on that, ‘Yes, the Government is serious about addressing this problem, who knows, maybe I, too, will get some assistance’,” stated Holness.