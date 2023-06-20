PM tables job descriptions for MPs, Cabinet ministers Loop Jamaica

The long-promised job descriptions for Members of Parliament (MP) and Cabinet Ministers were on Tuesday tabled in the House of Representatives in the form of a green and white paper, respectively.

Prime Minister Andrew Holness tabled the documents.

He had promised to do so following widespread public backlash over the decision to grant members of the political directorate salary increases, which topped 240 per cent in some cases. By contrast, other public sector workers were granted an average 20 per cent increase.

“We are not going to be able to achieve the transformations that we need in this country and, importantly, at the speed with which we need to achieve them without attracting more of our best minds and talent into public service – both at the administrative level and the level of the political directorate,” said Holness in a statement to the House.

“This is why we have undertaken the most comprehensive restructuring of public sector compensation in our history, right through from the bottom of the scale to the top of the scale. Successive governments have spoken about the critical importance of doing this, and there were several attempts in the past to simplify the compensation system and adjust wages to approximate the market salaries,” he added.

A select committee of the House will meet to examine the job description for MPs before it takes effect.

See below an outline of the job description for MPs:

Key deliverables/output

-Regular attendance and active participation at sittings of Parliament

-Regular attendance at and participation in committees of Parliament, where applicable

-Participating in debates on Bills and Motions before the House

-Voting on Bills and Motions before the House

-Timely preparation and submission of project documents, including proposed budgets for the Constituency Development Fund (CDF)

-Timely submission of Constituency Reports in respect of CDF projects

-Holding CDF consultations in the constituency biennially

-Providing leadership and guidance to constituents on matters for which central government has responsibility, including the ministry, department or agency to be contacted to address concerns

Key responsibility areas

-Review and pass legislation to provide an up-to-date and relevant set of laws for the country

-Adhere to the Standing Orders of the House

-Protect the integrity of and promote public confidence in the office of Member of Parliament through befitting conduct

-Provide oversight of the executive, ministries, departments and agencies through regular attendance at and active participation in deliberations of the Parliament and its committees, including the review and examination of reports submitted to Parliament

-Represent the interests of the constituency at all appropriate levels and participate in relevant constituency activities

-Provide leadership to constituency and constituency office

-Seek intervention to support the development of community infrastructure

-Provide appropriate assistance to individual constituents through approved projects financed by the CDF

-Implement approved CDF projects on a timely basis and ensure accountability for how funds are utilised

Contacts

Members of Parliament are required to maintain contact with all relevant stakeholders and are expected to build partnerships to help create alliance with stakeholders other than their political base to strengthen constituency initiatives.

Performance standards

-Top priority given to, and avoidance of schedule conflicts with sittings of the House and meetings of committees

-Punctual and consistent attendance at sittings of the House and meetings of committees as scheduled and agreed, barring reasonable excuse for absence

-Apology tendered for unavoidable absence

-Informed participation in parliamentary debates on bills and motions demonstrated by reference to the contents of bills, reports, and other material under deliberation

-Completion and implementation of constituency development plans in accordance with the requirement of the CDF office, and in a manner which benefits the community as a whole

-Regular meetings held with constituents to provide updates on constituency matters

-Relevant constituency events supported, in official and ceremonial capacities

-Documented use of public resources, utilising established approved procedures; records kept in accordance to established standards and are available on time for scrutiny by the relevant authority

Competencies/attributes (include but not limited to)

-General proficiency in communicating to the people to achieve understanding of issues and a record of proceedings

-Working understanding of the machinery of government, particularly the role and functions of the three branches of government and how government is organised

-Working understanding of constitutional and administrative law principles such as the rule of law, separation of powers, natural justice and due process

-Working knowledge and understanding of the rules of Parliament and parliamentary debate

-Excellent mental acuity to make meaningful contribution to discussions, debates and offer perspectives

-Good understanding of the electoral machinery

-Excellent problem solving skills

-Excellent negotiating skills

-Good understanding of media relations/communicating with the media

-Excellent ability to lead people

-Strong conviction to the principles of good governance

-Excellent ability to multi-task

Minimum required qualification

-Qualified according to the laws and Constitution of Jamaica to be elected to the House of Representatives and competently discharge the functions of office

Working conditions (include but not limited to)

-Extended time away from home and family

-Long and unpredictable working hours

-High levels of stress and other risks to health and safety

-Exposure to sometimes hostile environments

-Working with wide cross-section of people/groups/institutions with shared and conflicting interests

-Expected to be present and lead during emergencies