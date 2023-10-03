PM thanks ‘extraordinary’ BB Coke High hero boys Loop Jamaica

Prime Minister Andrew Holness on Tuesday thanked the schoolboys from BB Coke High School who carried their injured schoolmate to a medical facility after he was badly beaten following an altercation allegedly sparked by him stepping on another schoolboy’s Clarks.

The students Khari Green, Gary Bartley, Daejaun Gordon, and Dejaun Powell, and Leon Barnes helped their wounded schoolmate Jaheim Colman, carrying him from the school through the bustling town of Junction to a doctor’s office last Thursday after he was beaten unconscious, allegedly by a grade 11 student.

On Tuesday, Holness described them as “extraordinary”.

Prime Minister Andrew Holness with the students from BB Coke High School in St Elizabeth on Tuesday.

“These extraordinary young men exemplify what it means not to follow the crowd, to be a leader and not a follower, to break the mould and to stand up for what is right, even when others stand by and watch,” Holness said on X, formerly Twitter, on Tuesday.

“Thanks to the courage, empathy and compassion of these young Jamaican schoolboys, a life was saved, and a nation has been inspired,” he said.

The boys were presented with citations at the Office of the Prime Minister in Kingston.

“And today I was honoured to have met them to personally convey our nation’s thanks for their thoughtfulness and to acknowledge their remarkable show of kindness,” Holness said.