PM: Those wanting to turn local polls into general polls power-hungry Loop Jamaica

The content originally appeared on: Jamaica News Loop News
PM: Those wanting to turn local polls into general polls power-hungry

5 hrs ago

PM Andrew Holness on Nomination Day

Prime Minister Andrew Holness was in his St Andrew West Rural constituency on Thursday to provide “emotional support” to the Jamaica Labour Party councillor-candidates for the Seivwright Gardens, Molynes Gardens and Olympic Gardens divisions.

Driving home his point that the councillor-candidates in his constituency have been the ones on the ground in the divisions, which is how it should be for a local government election, Holness quipped that there are those who would want to turn the upcoming polls into a general election.

“It shows a kind of power hungriness, but it is our democracy, and Jamaica’s democracy is beautiful,” he said after Delroy Williams (Seivwright Gardens Division), Glendon Salmon (Molynes Gardens Division), and Christopher Townsend (Olympic Gardens Division) officially secured their spots in the local government election on Nomination Day.

Earlier Thursday, while speaking to the media in his St Andrew Southern constituency, Opposition Leader Mark Golding said, “The whole Jamaica is treating this like a general election. It’s like a kind of preliminary general.”

Golding added that the excitement on Nomination Day was at a level that is not customary for a local government election.

Watch as Holness speaks to the media about activities on Nomination Day.

The local government election is set for February 26.

