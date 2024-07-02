PM to address the nation on Hurricane Beryl – Information Minister

Information Minister, Dr Dana Morris Dixon, has stated that Prime Minister Andrew Holness is likely to address the nation today as the government intensifies its efforts to prepare Jamaicans for the impact of Hurricane Beryl.

The prime minister is set to continue discussions with state agencies today and will also meet with Members of Parliament to discuss their role in assisting Jamaicans in dealing with the threat posed by Beryl.

“We have taken note of the latest update from the Met Service indicating that Beryl remains a significant threat and is approaching Jamaica. The government is treating this matter very seriously, and our disaster preparedness mechanisms have been operating at full capacity,” the information minister mentioned.

“Yesterday, the prime minister convened several state agencies to Jamaica House for a briefing and to finalise plans.

Today, the Prime Minister will further engage with these agencies to ensure that the Jamaican state does everything possible to prepare,” she said.

Dr Morris Dixon also mentioned that the prime minister will have discussions with Members of Parliament about their role in the preparedness and response effort, and their role in helping Jamaicans prepare for Beryl.

“It is likely that Prime Minister Holness will address the nation today,” she added. “We urge Jamaicans to finalise their plans early this morning to prepare for Beryl. We cannot stress this enough, especially to those in low-lying and flood-prone areas.

“We understand that leaving property behind can be difficult, but it’s better to heed the recommendation to evacuate and safeguard your life by accessing one of the hundreds of shelters being activated across the island.

“It’s important to stay calm as we prepare but to take the threat of Beryl very seriously.”