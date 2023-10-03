PM to meet with B.B Coke’s High School’s hero boys Loop Jamaica

Prime Minister Andrew Holness is scheduled to meet on Tuesday with the schoolboys of BB Coke High School who are being hailed as heroes for their swift action in carrying their injured schoolmate Jaheim Colman to a medical facility last week after he was badly beaten for allegedly stepping on his schoolmate’s Clarks.

The students are Khari Green, 13; Gary Bartley, 16; Daejaun Gordon, 16; and Dejaun Powell, 14; and Leon Barnes.

Prime Minister Andrew Holness with (from left) Leon Barnes, Khari Green, Deajuan Gordon, Dejuan Powell, and Garry Bartley.

These boys carried the wounded Jaheim about 500 metres from the school through the bustling town of Junction to a doctor’s office last Thursday after he was beaten unconscious, allegedly by a grade 11 student.

Related Article

The student accused of beating the schoolboy has since been charged with assault occasioning grievous bodily harm.