PM to speak soon on USAID freeze – Morris Dixon

Prime Minister Andrew Holness is expected to make a statement later this week on the effects of the global freeze of the United States Agency for International Development (USAID) programmes on Jamaican Government-run initiatives.

The update was provided by Minister of Education, Skills, Youth and Information, Dr Dana Morris Dixon, at a post-Cabinet press briefing on Wednesday, during her response to a question on whether the USAID's global suspension would affect any programmes in the education portfolio.

"The prime minister will be speaking on this later this week, so expect a statement from him on USAID and other matters, but we also recognise in our Government,... there's been long-term planning... in terms of whether or not countries may change their positions on aid, and we've seen this in history before," said Morris Dixon.

Local civil society and non-governmental organisations (NGOs) with focus on HIV/AIDS prevention have been uncertain of their future since US President Donald Trump's administration ordered a 90-day pause on USAID programmes.

Morris Dixon acknowledged that USAID has been a long-term partner of Jamaica, having impact on several Government ministries.

"We see it (USAID) as continuing to be a partner of Jamaica, and in the Ministry of Education, we have benefitted over a long period of time from a lot of their support, and I have spoken to the PS (permanent secretary), and we were looking at what programmes were actually in train currently, and we had about three programmes that were in train," Morris Dixon informed.

"So obviously when we're looking at this matter (of an aid freeze), we have to recognise the sovereignty and the sovereign right of every country to make their decisions that suit them, and we respect the sovereign right of any other country that we interact with," she indicated.

But, according to the minister, situations like these underscore the need for Jamaica to be economically resilient, and not depend on other nations, a point which she said has been reiterated by the prime minister.

"And that is important because as an independent country, we need to be able to stand on our own two feet. And very importantly, it's important that Jamaicans remember that there is nobody coming to our rescue.

"We have to be independent, and the prime minister has been saying this, and if you look at our economic policies, it has all been linked to that," Morris Dixon declared.

She said the Government has been focused on reducing the debt because it understood that "as an independent country", it has to be able to call its "own shots".

"So as we see issues like this, and maybe some disruptions in some of the aid that we got, we also have to juxtapose what we have been doing over the last several years as a country to get our economy right and get us into a state where we can more declare economic independence. Again, nobody is coming to rescue us," Morris Dixon stated.

She added that when the island was affected by Hurricane Beryl and other weather systems last year, the country was able to rely on "our funds" to fix schools, support farmers, provide housing, and other initiatives.

Meanwhile, Morris Dixon said the Government believes that the pause in USAID support may present other opportunities for foreign support.