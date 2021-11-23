PM to transfer Clarendon Alumina Production to Finance Ministry | Loop Jamaica

Reports reaching Loop News are that Prime Minister Andrew Holness has decided to transfer Clarendon Alumina Production (CAP) from the Mining Ministry to the Finance Ministry.

The decision was taken during a meeting of the Cabinet last night.

The move follows major controversy last week which centred on contracts issued to a private consulting firm by the former CAP Board.

Mining Minister Robert Montague fired the Board on Sunday.

According to sources, Montague has agreed with the prime minister’s decision to transfer CAP to the Finance Ministry where Minister Dr Nigel Clarke has been spearheading discussions surrounding the entity’s future, which involves negotiations with JAMALCO and the Noble Group.

Efforts by Loop News to get a comment from the OPM were not successful.