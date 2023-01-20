PM urges Jamaicans to take charge of their health Loop Jamaica

Prime Minister, Andrew Holness, is imploring Jamaicans to take greater responsibility for their own health and take the necessary measures to protect themselves against infectious diseases.

The Prime Minister made the call at the handover of sanitisation and hygiene supplies valued at $10.5 million to the public health system by Konnexx Services Limited, at Banquet Hall, Jamaica House, on January 18.

“Take [your] personal health and healthcare seriously,” he urged.

They were handed over to Prime Minister Holness and Minister of State in the Ministry of Health and Wellness, Hon. Juliet Cuthbert Flynn, by Founder and Managing Director, Konnexx Services Limited, Dean Nevers.

Minister of State in the Ministry of Health and Wellness, Hon. Juliet Cuthbert Flynn, who was in attendance, reminded Jamaicans that the Ministry’s surveillance system continues to monitor COVID-19 and other viral illnesses.

“We, therefore, continue to urge Jamaicans to practise the infection-prevention and control measures to safeguard against these illnesses,” she said.

These include the regular sanitising or washing of hands and mask-wearing, particularly in closed spaces.

“With this donation comes a timely reminder about the importance of preventative measures. We see the numbers going up, and so we need to continue to ensure that we are protecting ourselves,” she said.

The State Minister expressed gratitude for the donation by Konnexx Services Limited, noting that the partnership will assist in improving service delivery in the public health system.

“We truly are grateful for this act of generosity,” she said.

The sanitisation and hygiene supplies will be distributed to 26 hospitals to aid in the fight against viral and bacterial infections and include electrostatic sprayers, sanitisers, sanitiser dispensers, and sanitiser mats.