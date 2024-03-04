PM urges MSMEs to apply for DBJ’s Innovation Grant Loop Jamaica

Micro, small and medium-sized enterprises (MSMEs) are being encouraged to apply for support from the Development Bank of Jamaica (DBJ) to innovate their operations.

Prime Minister, Andrew Holness, in making the call said that the DBJ, through its boosting innovation growth & entrepreneurship ecosystem (BIGEE) programme, provides grants to enable entities to integrate technology to grow their businesses.

He said the DBJ will assist and encourage clients through the application process.

“There are also grants for people who are developing apps, games, animation and other areas that are included under the BIGEE programme. We encourage small businesses to become a part of this; it is foundational for growth,” he said.

The Prime Minister was delivering the keynote speech at the launch of Haughton’s Pharmacy RxPak® prescription medication management system at the Golf View Hotel in Hatfield, Manchester, on Thursday (February 29).

Prime Minister, the Most Hon. Andrew Holness, delivers the keynote address at the launch of Haughton’s Pharmacy RxPak® mobile app, at Tropics View Hotel in Hatfield, Manchester, on Thursday (February 29).

BIGEE is the Government of Jamaica’s five-year project valued at US$25 million, which is being executed over five years from September 2020 to March 2025.

It has the objective of promoting sustainable and robust growth among start-ups and MSMEs.

It also helps businesses transition to digital systems through grants to upgrade computer systems and business processes, to ensure efficient customer service and data systems.

Haughton’s Pharmacy benefited from support under BIGEE to launch the RxPak® mobile app.

“The DBJ is an important catalyst for growth and it literally supports businesses,” the Prime Minister said.

“Today, we are seeing the DBJ supporting a small, family-owned business in Jamaica to promote not just its growth but that of Jamaica. So, the BIGEE is available for all businesses that meet the criteria,” he pointed out.

Chief Pharmacist at Haughton’s Pharmacy, Stafford Haughton, said the RxPak® mobile app is designed to meet the various needs of customers.

“It features various user-friendly, online options, including prescription medication management, over-the-counter purchases, and several delivery choices,” he said.

“Our RxPak mobile app includes a digital wallet branded RxPLUS, which provides access to convenient, secure, and quick payments for all pharmacy essentials,” he added, noting that it allows persons in the diaspora to pay for the prescription medication needs of relatives who live in Jamaica.

There is also drone house-call delivery available to customers within a nine-mile radius of Mandeville.

This is the first of its kind in Jamaica and was demonstrated to the audience in attendance at the launch.