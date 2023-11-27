PM: Use of nuclear reactor to solve country’s energy problem Loop Jamaica

Prime Minister Andrew Holness has vowed to eradicate energy poverty in Jamaica by employing small modular nuclear reactors to generate clean energy.

During the Jamaica Labour Party’s (JLP) 80th annual conference at the National Arena yesterday, he informed attendees that the University of the West Indies already operates a small nuclear facility for research purposes and emphasized the need for the country to explore electricity generation via nuclear technology.

“Advancements in cost and safety have made it imperative that we adopt small modular nuclear reactors for clean energy production,” he said.

The JLP leader asserted that utilising nuclear energy would significantly lower household energy costs.

“We can eliminate energy poverty in Jamaica, putting an end to bridge light, stolen light, and borrowed light from friends.

“Affordable electricity should be accessible to everyone, ensuring a high quality of life,” he added.

Holness noted that the government aims for more than 50 per cent of Jamaican energy consumption to be derived from renewable sources, which would positively impact climate change and provide a stable energy source for citizens.