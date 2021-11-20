PM wishes Journalist, Kirk Wright a speedy recovery after knife attack | Loop Jamaica

Prime Minister Andrew Holness has joined the long list of Jamaicans wishing Journalist, Kirk Wright a speedy recovery following an incident where he was stabbed during a domestic dispute on Friday.

We are praying for your speedy recovery,” said Holness on his social media page after reports emerged on Friday that Wright was admitted to the hospital after he was stabbed multiple times during the dispute that reportedly took place at his home.

Reports are that the well-known media man was up to last night in stable condition and was awaiting surgery at the hospital.

Minister of Culture, Gender, Entertainment and Sport, Olivia Babsy Grange also reacted to the news

“I am praying for your speedy recovery as we celebrate International Men’s Day. Blessings always,” said Minister Grange on her social media page.