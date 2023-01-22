PNM, OPM congratulate Kangaloo

Black Immigrant Daily News

THE PNM and the Communications Ministry congratulated former Senate president Christine Kangaloo on her election as TT’s seventh President.

Kangaloo was elected by a vote of 48 to 22 in the Electoral College on Friday. The college comprises all members of the House of Representatives and Senate.

In a statement, PNM public relations officer Faris Al-Rawi said, “The People’s National Movement celebrates the qualities and credential of President Elect Kangaloo who will be the second woman to occupy the Office of the President of our Republic pursuant to the determined recommendation and nomination of our distinguished Prime Minister.”

Al-Rawi added, “We are confident that President Kangaloo will bring the full weight or her vast experience, kindness, compassion, temperance, intelligence and patriotism to the Office of the President and will serve all of the people of Trinidad and Tobago with distinction. We celebrate our democracy and the resilience of our Constitution.”

He thanked outgoing President Paula-Mae Weekes for her service to TT.

In a separate statement, the Communications Ministry said, “Our country’s second female President (after Weekes) was successfully elected during this afternoon’s convening of the Electoral College. President-elect Kangaloo received the majority of votes and will officially become TT’s Head of State at her swearing in on March 21, 2023.”

The ministry recalled that Kangaloo’s life in public service began in 2001 as an Opposition Senator in the 6th Republican Parliament.

In her parliamentary career, Kangaloo has also been a government senator, government minister, Pointe-a-Pierre MP, Senate vice-president and Senate president.

As a member of the legal fraternity, Kangaloo was Assistant Registrar of the Supreme Court, secretary and vice president of the Assembly of Southern Lawyers.

