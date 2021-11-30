PNP accuses Holness of being a demagogue after death penalty speech | Loop Jamaica

The Opposition People’s National Party [PNP] has accused Prime Minister Andrew Holness of being a demagogue following his speech on Sunday, during which he advocated for the death penalty for people found in possession of illegal firearms.

Holness made the statement on Sunday as he addressed the annual conference of the Jamaica Labour Party at the National Indoor Sports Centre in St Andrew.

He said this should be done in the context of the Firearms Act, which is being amended, and in which he has taken a personal interest. The prime minister stressed that he was using hyperbole, but this has not stopped him from being widely criticised for his statement.

“He [Holness] sought to titillate his audience from the conference platform by proposing fundamental changes to our laws, which have no practical chance of ever being implemented but which could be relied on to draw frenzied applause from his conference audience,” the PNP said in a statement from its Human Rights Commission.

According to the PNP, a prime minister who stirs public expectations in a manner that is offensive to the Constitution would do well to remember his own oath to protect the Constitution that appointed him.

“Indeed, the prime minister is himself a creature of the Constitution,” the statement said.

“The reality is that the prime minister’s applause-seeking proposals will not pass any serious legal examination. He has at least two well-known Queen’s Counsels who support him, who would do well to remind him that the case authorities have clearly defined what type of cases are appropriate for death penalty,” the statement added.

The PNP asserted that Holness’ “ill-advised comments fly in the face of the guidance provided by our highest court, the Privy Council in Trimmingham v The Queen [2009] UKPC 25, which articulated the exacting principle of ‘the worst of the worst’ in distilling the criteria for applying the death penalty”.

The Opposition argued that a mandatory death penalty is constitutionally offensive for many reasons, which can be easily identified by a first-year law student.

“It is not by chance that the death penalty has not been carried out in Jamaica since 1988, 33 years ago,” the party said.

It has described as “equally reprehensible” what it views as “the Senate president’s wild and unprecedented rant about the Opposition senators’ decision not to blindly follow the lead of the JLP in disregarding the Constitution, and not to violate the fundamental doctrine of separation of powers by disrespecting the unfinished processes of the court”.

This is in reference to the ‘no’ vote by Opposition senators last Thursday that derailed the latest states of emergency that were imposed on November 14, having failed to get the two-thirds majority vote needed in the Senate for them to be extended.

Following the vote, President of the Senate Tom Tavares-Finson launched a broadside against Opposition senators, accusing them of leaving the country’s fight against crime “on a knife’s edge” and of leaving entire communities in “grave danger”.

“We hope that their [the JLP’s] comments are not indications of mission creep into a totalitarian society where the privileged and the connected make unjust laws that unfairly target and affect the poor majority in the false name of crime-fighting,” said the PNP’s human rights commission.