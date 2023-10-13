PNP calls for justice for Phillip Paulwell’s murdered child, her mom Loop Jamaica

The People’s National Party (PNP) has said it is deeply saddened and still in shock from the heart-wrenching incident involving the abduction and murder of Member of Parliament Phillip Paulwell’s 10-month-old daughter, Sarayah Paulwell, and her mother, Toshyna Patterson.

The party, in a release Friday, said it had reserved its formal statement until charges had been brought against the accused perpetrators, thereby confirming that Patterson and Sarayah had been killed.

The party extended condolences to Paulwell, Patterson’s family, and all those affected by the tragedy.

Condemning “this heinous and unthinkable act”, the Opposition party said it expects that the law will punish the perpetrators of “this atrocious crime to the fullest extent possible”.

“We commend the Jamaican police for their swift and detailed investigation, which has brought some clarity to the nation in a relatively short period. Their dedication and commitment to uncovering the truth in this case is commendable,” the party said in the release.

It also added that it is a grim reminder of the urgent need to protect women and children in Jamaica, and that the party stands in solidarity with all those who advocate for their safety and well-being.

“In times of darkness, the strength of a nation is tested. Let us emerge from this tragedy more resolute in our efforts to create a safer, more compassionate society for all Jamaicans,” the PNP said.

It ended the release with the hashtag: #JusticeForSaraya