PNP calls for resumption of Vale Royal talks after ending SOEs | Loop Jamaica

Opposition Leader Mark Golding has called for the resumption of the Vale Royal talks in the wake of the discontinuation of the states of emergency (SOEs) across sections of the country.

Among the moves which Golding posited at a press conference the People’s National Party (PNP) held on Fridaywas the resumption of the Vale Royal talks between the Opposition and the Government led by Prime Minister Andrew Holness, where Golding said dialogue can be had in an effort to craft effective responses to the island’s crime problem.

“We want to be a proactive and constructive Opposition that supports this national crisis of national security,” said Golding while addressing the press briefing.

“We believe if we (the Government and Opposition) work on this together behind closed doors where we can have open discussions about strategy and tactics, Jamaica will benefit from that,” he stated.

In reiterating that he has been calling for the resumption of the Vale Royal talks from as far back as March of this year during his Budget Debate presentation and as recent as Tuesday in Parliament, Golding said the Opposition would be willing to meet with Holness in a gesture of “good faith” to find effective solutions to crime.

To that end, the PNP President said he “would like to hear” from the prime minister soon on his call for the resumption of the Vale Royal talks.

And while he awaits such a call, Golding contended that there are solutions to Jamaica’s endemic culture of crime and violence.

“We need to have more violence interrupters and enable them to do their work. The Peace Management Initiative (PMI) needs to be strengthened, not defunded.

“We need to have a national programme targeting youths who are vulnerable and at-risk, to give them mentorship (and) give them life skills training and vocational skills training and (other) opportunities for employment,” outlined Golding.

“The JDF (Jamaica Defence Force) can and should be used extensively in support of the police in troubled areas (and) in the hotspots, where there are criminals with dangerous weapons wreaking havoc,” he further stated.

Golding, however, maintained that while the JDF should be deployed, the police must be allowed to do their normal policing duties.

“The police must investigate and prepare the cases to put those criminals behind bars. Scraping up hundreds or thousands of young men without charge, (and) detaining them for long periods of time is not the solution,” argued Golding.

He claimed that the measure had not worked for three years between 2017 and 2020, an argument that has repeatedly been rejected by Government Members of Parliament (MPs) and their colleagues in the Senate.

The SOEs that were imposed on Sunday, November 14 in seven police divisions across five parishes are to come to an end on Saturday, November 27 after Opposition senators voted ‘no’ on a motion to extend the security measure, during Thursday’s sitting of the Senate.

Since the step was taken by the Opposition senators, the PNP has faced scathing criticisms from Jamaica Labour Party (JLP) members, with some suggesting that the Opposition party has no interest in fighting against crime nationally.

However, Golding, at the hurriedly called press conference, pushed back against the criticisms, stating that the Opposition was protecting “the rights” of Jamaicans by not voting to approve the SOEs.

“I am very proud of the Opposition for having done that. It’snot an easy issue because the Government is going to play politics with it and try to suggest that we don’t support the fight against violent crime. That is nonsense!

“We want to see Jamaica move to a safe and secure society, and we are prepared to put all our efforts behind any bonafide, legitimate and good faith (move) in that regard,” asserted the PNP president.