PNP candidate selection heats up: SESA delegates to make choice Loop Jamaica

In what some political observers say is a move to stave off a fresh wave of division in its bastion of South East St Ann, the Opposition People’s National Party (PNP) has decided to allow delegates in the constituency to select the party’s candidate for the next general elections.

Former West Indies cricketer and present cricket administrator, Wavell Hinds, as well as educator Dr Kenneth Russell and PNP Women’s Movement President, Patricia Duncan-Sutherland, are the comrades vying to ultimately replace current four-term Member of Parliament (MP) Lisa Hanna.

Last August, Hanna issued the shocking announcement that she will not be offering herself to represent the PNP in the next general elections, which are constitutionally due in 2025.

There were reports that Hinds would be selected for the seat, given the results of a PNP-commissioned Don Anderson Poll in the constituency, which showed that the cricketer-turned-politician was significantly ahead of his two competitors.

But after significant pushback from delegates in the constituency and even a staged protest last month, the PNP’s leadership has acceded to the desires of the comrades in South East St Ann.

During a meeting with representatives of each of the candidates in Moneague, St Ann on Thursday night, PNP General Secretary, Dr Dayton Campbell, announced the news that the delegates would decide who from among the three contenders would become the party’s standard bearer.

Dr Dayton Campbell

This is in contrast to the South East St Catherine seat, where PNP President Mark Golding selected popular medical doctor Alfred Dawes as the party’s candidate for the seat, instead of allowing the delegates to decide, despite internal polls purportedly showing Deputy Mayor of Portmore and Councillor for the Edgewater Division, Alric Campbell, ahead of Dawes in the internal polls.

Dawes has since countered that statement, indicating that voter intention and not favourability is what the PNP has been using to decide on general election candidates, and positing that he out-performed Campbell in that regard.

Dawes also said he was ahead of the current Member of Parliament (MP) for South East St Catherine, the Jamaica Labour Party’s (JLP’s) Robert Miller, in respect to voter intention, in the polls results.

For Campbell, while expressing disappointment at the decision that was taken by Golding to select Dawes as the PNP representative for the seat in the next general elections, Campbell has expressed his willingness to continue working with the party to ensure that the seat is won by the PNP.

Still, some persons who supported Campbell are upset at the party for taking such a decision.

“If they are using the polls, Campbell should have gotten the nod, or you let the delegates decide,” said a woman at a small protest staged on Friday by some of the councillor’s supporters outside the office of the Opposition leader.

“We nah work election day! Nah work!” shouted a man.

There was even a suspected arson attack at one of the party’s constituency offices on Thursday night, resulting in some damage. Campbell has condemned the attack, as well as other party officials who say the comrades will eventually fall in line behind Dawes.

Meanwhile, the party has given no indication how it will select its candidate in North East St Elizabeth, where two former MPs – businessman Kern Spencer and Raymond Pryce – and attorney Zuleika Jess, have been campaigning heavily on the ground.

There have also been concerns over the fairness of the internal polls which were done in the particular constituency, that reportedly showed Spencer leading over Jess and Pryce.

Others have scoffed at the poll findings, saying they were manipulated, and Jess was, in fact, leading the trio, while others have said persons were not aware Pryce was a candidate at the time the field work for the polls were being done.

Those issues aside, PNP General Secretary, Dr Dayton Campbell, has been doing the rounds in the media as he continues to defend the party’s selection process for candidates amid increasing criticisms from some comrades.

“There is no… intention for the party leader to handpick all the candidates,” Campbell declared in a recent interview.

“I’m saying, every leader must have a consideration as to who the persons are, how they want their campaign to look, and the persons who they want in a future government,” Campbell insisted.

In the meantime, word from a constituent in South East St Ann is that persons there are satisfied that a vote for the candidate of their choice has been agreed to.

That voting process is expected later this month, or early next month.

“The delegates must have a say in who they want, we don’t want any more division here in SESA (South East St Ann), and we want to be satisfied that the vote was fair and square,” said the comrade who asked for his identity to be withheld.

In the past, current MP, Lisa Hanna, was reportedly not on speaking terms with the current PNP councillors in the constituency – Lydia Richards of the Bensonton Division, Ian ‘Trumpet’ Bell of the Beecher Town Division, and Lambert Weir of the Claremont Division.

However, it is not known whether the relationships among the MP and her councillors have since been repaired.

And amid stinging criticisms over her purportedly poor leadership style and management of the PNP bastion of South East St Ann over the years, Hanna was also lambasted heavily for winning the party’s once super-safe seat by a mere 31 votes in the 2020 General Elections in which the governing Jamaica Labour Party (JLP) fielded three successive candidates, including two extremely close to the election date.

With all the growing outrage over her stewardship in PNP circles, Hanna finally signalled the end of her parliamentary tenure approximately three years before the next national polls.

But rumours have surfaced that Hanna could represent the PNP in another constituency, but the party’s general secretary has refused to directly indicate whether that is Hanna’s intention.