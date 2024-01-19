PNP cites rule of law, due process in relation to Silvera murder case Loop Jamaica

·7 min read
Home
Local News
PNP cites rule of law, due process in relation to Silvera murder case Loop Jamaica
The content originally appeared on: Jamaica News Loop News
Breaking News

Large cache of rifles seized by Clarendon police

PM urges pupils to help make 2024 most peaceful year in Ja’s history

Andrew’s century in vain as West Indies lose U19 World Cup opener

PNP cites rule of law, due process in relation to Silvera murder case

Jamaica to host matches in 2024 West Indies Championship

‘I Man Born Yah’ singer Pluto Shervington has died

Mané seals Senegal win over Cameroon for Africa Cup progress

Ban on plastic lunch boxes June 1

Law to make Portmore 15th parish will come after local polls – PM

Djokovic advances into fourth round in 100th Australian Open match

Saturday Jan 20

21°C
Jamaica News
Loop News

7 hrs ago

NEWYou can now listen to Loop News articles!

The Opposition People’s National Party (PNP) has emphasised the importance of the rule of law and due process as it commented on Friday on the murder charge that has been laid against one of its prominent members, former Western St Mary Member of Parliament (MP), Jolyan Silvera.

The one-term MP was on Friday charged with the murder of his wife Melissa following an extensive probe by the police.

Physically, Silvera has featured prominently in the party’s political campaign for some time, and has regularly been photographed or video recorded in close proximity to the leader, Mark Golding, on platforms and in other instances

It was initially reported that Mrs Silvera died in her sleep of natural causes on November 10 of last year. However, an autopsy that was conducted three weeks later revealed that at least three bullet fragments were in her body.

Ballistics tests have since reportedly linked Mr Silvera’s licenced firearm to the bullet fragments that were found in his wife’s body.

The PNP in its statement, said it is “committed to upholding the principles of justice and accountability” as it noted the charges that have been brought against Silvera in connection with the death of his wife.

“We call upon members of the public who have information that can assist the police investigation to do so, so that no stone is left unturned in the pursuit of justice for Melissa,” said the PNP.

The party expressed its “sincere condolences to Melissa’s children and family, and we ask Jamaica to keep them in our prayers as they go through this terrible and tragic ordeal.”

In the meantime, the police have indicated that additional charges will be brought against Silvera who has retained the services of attorney Peter Champagnie.

Related Articles

Recent Articles

Entertainment

Fans hail 30 years of Rebel Salute

Jamaica News

Large cache of rifles seized by Clarendon police

Jamaica News

PM urges pupils to help make 2024 most peaceful year in Ja’s history

More From

Jamaica News

Former MP Jolyan Silvera in custody as suspect in wife’s murder

Former Member of Parliament (MP) for St Mary Western, Jolyan Silvera, who represented the People’s National Party (PNP), has been arrested as a suspect in the murder of his wife, Melissa.
Head of t

See also

Business

Gov’t projects will help improve Jamaica’s productivity – Clarke

With Jamaica’s growth being hampered by one of the lowest rates of productivity in the Western hemisphere, the government is implementing several projects which it says will enhance productivity in th

Entertainment

‘I Man Born Yah’ singer Pluto Shervington has died

Tributes flowing for late entertainer

Sport

Egypt lose Mohamed Salah to injury in 2-2 Africa Cup draw with Ghana

ABIDJAN, Ivory Coast (AP) — Egypt lost Mohamed Salah to injury before coming from behind twice to draw 2-2 with Ghana in their potentially decisive Africa Cup of Nations match on Thursday.
Mohammed

Jamaica News

PM urges pupils to help make 2024 most peaceful year in Ja’s history

Prime Minister Andrew Holness is urging students to play their parts in making 2024 the most peaceful year in Jamaica’s history.
Holness, who has long indicated that his Government will be focusing

Jamaica News

Law to make Portmore 15th parish will come after local polls – PM

Prime Minister Andrew Holness says while legislation to make Portmore Jamaica’s 15th parish has been drafted, the Government will not have it approved in Parliament before the pending Local Government

 

Jamaica Inquirer Copyright Protected - Created with ❤️ by Rapidsols