PNP cites rule of law, due process in relation to Silvera murder case Loop Jamaica

The Opposition People’s National Party (PNP) has emphasised the importance of the rule of law and due process as it commented on Friday on the murder charge that has been laid against one of its prominent members, former Western St Mary Member of Parliament (MP), Jolyan Silvera.

The one-term MP was on Friday charged with the murder of his wife Melissa following an extensive probe by the police.

Physically, Silvera has featured prominently in the party’s political campaign for some time, and has regularly been photographed or video recorded in close proximity to the leader, Mark Golding, on platforms and in other instances

It was initially reported that Mrs Silvera died in her sleep of natural causes on November 10 of last year. However, an autopsy that was conducted three weeks later revealed that at least three bullet fragments were in her body.

Ballistics tests have since reportedly linked Mr Silvera’s licenced firearm to the bullet fragments that were found in his wife’s body.

The PNP in its statement, said it is “committed to upholding the principles of justice and accountability” as it noted the charges that have been brought against Silvera in connection with the death of his wife.

“We call upon members of the public who have information that can assist the police investigation to do so, so that no stone is left unturned in the pursuit of justice for Melissa,” said the PNP.

The party expressed its “sincere condolences to Melissa’s children and family, and we ask Jamaica to keep them in our prayers as they go through this terrible and tragic ordeal.”

In the meantime, the police have indicated that additional charges will be brought against Silvera who has retained the services of attorney Peter Champagnie.