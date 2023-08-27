PNP court challenge of DPP’s retirement age change set for November Loop Jamaica

The Full Court of the Supreme Court is to hear the lawsuit filed by the Opposition People’s National Party (PNP) challenging the legality of the recent constitutional amendments to extend the retirement age of the Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP), in November.

The constitutional challenge is to be heard from November 20 to November 23, 2023 before a panel of three Supreme Court judges.

The order was made by Acting Senior Puisne Judge Justice Lorna Shelly Williams, who appeared in chambers to set the date on Friday.

The claimants for the PNP – Leader of Opposition Business in the Senate and Leader of Opposition current Business in the House of Representatives, Peter Bunting and Phillip Paulwell, respectively – want the Supreme Court to strike down the constitutional amendments that were passed by simple majorities in both Houses of Parliament as being null and void.

The Opposition, in its claim, argued that the Government hurriedly pushed the Bill to amend the constitution through Parliament, and maintained that it was not consulted on the matter.

They further argue that the amendments were done in breach of the separation of powers principle.

In addition, the claimants are seeking declarations that the current DPP, Paula Llewellyn, should not be allowed to remain in office beyond September 2023 of this year when her extension ends.

The Opposition is being represented by King’s Counsel and noted constitutional lawyer, Michael Hyton, and attorney Mikhail Williams.

The attorney general, who is named as the defendant in the case, is being represented by the following attorneys: Senator Ransford Braham KC; Allan Wood KC; Neco Pagon, and Kathryn Williams.

Since the amendments were passed in late July, Government officials have questioned the difficulty the PNP had with allowing the retirement age of the DPP to be increased.

In fact, two Cabinet ministers – Robert Morgan and Delroy Chuck – have repeatedly questioned the motive behind the PNP’s constitutional motion, arguing that it references only the DPP, when the amendments also increased the retirement age of the auditor general to 65 years.

The Andrew Holness Administration has maintained that it acted lawfully in amending the constitution to facilitate the increase of the retirement age for both public servants.

“The Government acted constitutionally. There’s no question about the legal process that the Government put forward. What is clear to the Government is that the Opposition is carrying out a personal vendetta against an individual,” declared Morgan at a post-Cabinet press briefing at Jamaica House earlier this month.

Civil society groups, however, have criticised the haste in which the Government amended the constitution, and have called for a new DPP to be appointed, given the controversy that arose from the amendments.

However, Llewellyn has not signalled if she will remain in the post after her current extension expires on her 63rd birthday, which is September 21, 2023.