PNP demands answers about cost, ‘funding for’ Johnson Smith’s CSG bid | Loop Jamaica

The Opposition People’s National Party (PNP) is demanding that the Government tells the nation how much public funds was spent on the failed bid by Jamaica’s Foreign Affairs and Foreign Trade Minister, Kamina Johnson Smith, to become Commonwealth Secretary General.

Johnson Smith lost by a narrow 27-24 margin to the incumbent and fellow CARICOM national, Baroness Patricia Scotland, at the Commonwealth Heads of Government Meeting in Kigali, Rwanda last Friday.

The Jamaica Labour Party (JLP) Government had expressed confidence and consistently brushed aside criticisms from home and abroad since Jamaica House announced Johnson Smith’s surprise candidacy in early April.

Based on convention, Commonwealth Secretary Generals normally serve two four-year terms in office, with then running unopposed for their second term, on the understanding the position will go to a candidate from another global region within the Commonwealth at the end of the two-term period.

Based on the schedule that is in place, the next Commonwealth Secretary General is to be from the African continent.

However, in the case of Scotland, she served one term, after which she was given a two-year extension of her tenure due to the impact of the Coronavirus pandemic. She then expressed the expectation of completing two more years in the position without being re-elected, which some stakeholders were opposed to, this amid concerns that were raised about accountability within her administration of the Commonwealth Secretariat.

But, the Jamaica House move in mounting the candidacy by Johnson Smith was seen as divisive.

Prime Minister of Antigua and Barbuda, Gaston Browne, in responding to the move, accused Jamaica of making a “monumental mistake”. He warned that by putting up a candidate against the Dominica-born Scotland, Jamaica risked dividing CARICOM, the 15-member regional bloc.

Following Johnson Smith’s defeat, the Jamaican parliamentary Opposition criticised the decision by the Government to field a candidate, and also stated that the move had caused division within CARICOM.

Minister without Portfolio in the Office of the Prime Minister (OPM), Robert Morgan, the de facto Information Minister, has promised to provide the details of the campaign, including costs, relative to Johnson Smith’s candidacy.

Baroness Patricia Scotland (left) and Kamina Johnson Smith.

In the meantime, PNP Spokesman on Finance, Julian Robinson, on Tuesday tabled questions in the House of Representatives for Prime Minister Andrew Holness to answer.

The prime minister has 21 days to respond to the following questions:

1. Would the prime minister state:

a. The total cost of the campaign for Jamaica’s candidature for the post of Commonwealth Secretary General;

b. The cost for airfare and accommodation; and

c. The cost for marketing, communications and public relations for the campaign?

2. Would the prime minister confirm if Finn Partners provided public relations, media relations and thought leadership services for Jamaica’s candidature for the post of Commonwealth Secretary General?

3. If the answer to part 2 is in the affirmative, would the prime minister state:

a. By whom that company was engaged.

b. The duration of the contract.

c. The amounts paid and payable to the company under the contract, and

d. The source of the funds to pay the company.

4. Would the prime minister indicate whether the Government of Jamaica (GOJ) received any financial or other support from any other Government or non-Jamaican entity in connection with Jamaica’s candidacy?

5. If the answer to part 4 is in the affirmative, would the prime minister provide the details of such support?

6. Would the prime minister state how many persons from Jamaica (inclusive of the GOJ delegation, media and Non-Governmental Organisations) travelled to the Commonwealth Heads Government Meeting (CHOGM) in Rwanda at taxpayers’ expense?

7. Would the prime minister indicate the total cost of Jamaica’s participation at the CHOGM in Rwanda?

Prime Minister Andrew Holness