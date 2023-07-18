PNP describes release on same sex diplomatic issue as fake Loop Jamaica

General Secretary of the People’s National Party (PNP), Dr Dayton Campbell has labelled as “fake” a document bearing the party’s letterhead that is being circulated, purportedly attacking the Government’s position in the diplomatic row seemingly festering between Washington DC and Kingston over Jamaica’s reported refusal to accredit the spouse of an American diplomat.

“It’s fake, we will be sending out a release regarding our position soon,” Dr Campbell told LoopNews in an interview on Tuesday.

The letter is claiming that the party is concerned about the “threat to gay rights” and that the party embraces “inclusiveness”.

Radio Jamaica reported yesterday of a mushrooming dispute souring diplomatic relations between the two traditional allies. Reports are that earlier this year, the United States Government wrote to the Jamaican Government seeking its approval for the married partner of a diplomat about to be posted to Jamaica and who is in a same-sex relationship to be given diplomatic immunity and all the privileges of a diplomat. It’s reported that the Jamaican Government did not respond to the request in a timely manner.

Political insiders are not sure what diplomatic measures, if any, the US Government might take against Jamaica in light of the government’s reported refusal to grant immunity to the spouse of one of its diplomats. When the US sent another diplomatic note demanding a response, the Jamaican Government reportedly responded, rejecting the request.