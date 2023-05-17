PNP disagrees with massive salary increases for Parliamentarians Loop Jamaica

The content originally appeared on: Jamaica News Loop News
… calls on Government to go back to negotiating table with public servants

People’s National Party General Secretary Dr Dayton Campbell (File photo)

The People’s National Party (PNP) says it strongly objects to the massive salary increase for Cabinet ministers and Members of Parliament announced Tuesday by the Andrew Holness-led Government, without the Government first having satisfactorily addressed the “serious disaffection” of many dedicated teachers, nurses, police officers and other civil servants.

This disaffection, the PNP said, came out of the “flawed” public sector compensation restructuring exercise.

In a release late Tuesday, PNP General Secretary Dr Dayton Campbell said the Government decision was made without any consultation with the Opposition, other than to seek its political non-objection to the decision when it was already made.

“Jamaica’s public servants have tirelessly served our nation, often under difficult circumstances, and are deserving of fair and equitable compensation for their contribution to the nation,” he said.

“The recent salary restructuring has left many of them feeling marginalised and under-valued, and the Opposition condemns the Government’s failure to address their concerns while lavishly rewarding Cabinet ministers and Members of Parliament a massive increase, in what is a clear demonstration of misplaced priorities,” he added.

Campbell continued:

While some parliamentarians work diligently and deserve an increase in remuneration, it is morally indefensible to grant such a significant raise while so many of our dedicated public servants have seriously lost out and are utterly demoralised by the lack of equity in the recent salary restructuring.

The party’s general secretary said, in light of this situation, the PNP demands that the Government immediately return to the negotiation table with the unions representing public servants.

“The government must recognise its responsibility to deliver a fair and just remuneration package for all public servants, before seeking to look after the interests of the political class,” he said.

