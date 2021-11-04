PNP, environmentalists up in arms about Holness ‘inconsistencies’ | Loop Jamaica

The Opposition People’s National Party (PNP) is accusing Prime Minister Andrew Holness of hypocrisy in relation to his actions on the environment.

According to PNP Spokesperson on Land, Environment and Climate Change, Sophia Frazer-Binns, the inconsistencies between the words of the prime minister on the world stage and his actions at home are quite stark and should be of concern to all Jamaicans.

Frazer-Binns, in a statement on Wednesday, said Holness cannot participate in good faith at the COP26 climate conference in Scotland demanding international climate action and financing while being perceived to be destroying Jamaica’s vital forest reserves, mature mangroves, overturning environmental decisions, and failing to agree on an acceptable mining buffer zone.

“The Government is yet to achieve the delicate balance between economic growth and environmental sustainability even in the face of the unprecedented climate crisis,” stated Binns.

“We need climate justice for mining communities, many of which are still displaced and without titles… We need climate action to protect the Cockpit Country,” she added.

The Opposition spokesperson said, “Jamaica requires our prime minister to lead with actions, not words”.

Continuing, she said, “As a small island developing state, our prime minister must lead the charge in preserving one of our greatest economic and social assets: our environment. Even as we support international demands for the worst polluters to move towards net-zero emissions and deliver on the $100 billion yearly funding promised.”

Meanwhile, the Jamaica Environment Trust (JET) is claiming that permission has been given for mining in the Cockpit Country and on Maroon lands.

JET, in a statement on Tuesday, said despite a promise from the prime minister in 2017 not to allow any mining in the Cockpit Country Protected Area (CCPA), the Mines and Geology Division (MGD) has announced a new Special Exclusive Prospecting Licence which at several points falls within the boundary of the CCPA, and includes land belonging to the Accompong Maroons.

The environmental watchdog organisation pointed to a notice from the MGD, which was placed in the print media last week, that indicated that JISCO ALPART JAMAICA of Old Spur Tree Road, Spur Tree, Manchester, applied for a licence to prospect for bauxite mining under SEPL 643.

JET stated that while the notice did not include a sketch plan of the area, it provided the coordinates for the mining area. It said Dr Susan Koenig of Windsor Research Centre (WRC) mapped the proposed licence area using the published coordinate and descriptions, which showed that the special licences not only covered the majority of the Appleton Valley area, but encroached on the CCPA boundary several times.

“If this notice proves to be correct, then WRC considers that to be an egregious abuse of the public’s trust that GOJ promised to close Cockpit Country to bauxite mining. We also believe this to be a retraction of the Government’s duty of care to protect Jamaicans from environmental harm,” said Koenig.

JET’s CEO, Dr Theresa Rodriguez-Moodie, posited that the MGD obviously made a mistake, which needs to be corrected.

“I cannot imagine that following the prime minister’s announcement the MGD would even consider granting a licence in the CCPA, especially knowing that the lease area includes Maroon lands.

“We cannot continue to be so careless in how we manage this important area. We have seen and heard of so many examples of communities being devastated and livelihoods lost by this industry. Our leaders cannot continue to speak when they are abroad, of caring for our environment and people, while allowing such destruction at home,” declared Rodriguez-Moodie.