PNP expels four members after Nomination Day Loop Jamaica

Four members of the People’s National Party (PNP) who put themselves forward as independent candidates for the February 26 local government election have been expelled from the Opposition party.

They are Lydia Richards (Bensonton Division, St Ann South Eastern), Lawton McKenzie (Grange Hill Division, Westmoreland Western), Beverley Swaby (Porus Division, Manchester Southern) and Uphell Purcell (York Town Division, Clarendon South Western).

A release from the party a day after Nomination Day said having nominated themselves as independent candidates, they are automatically expelled from the PNP.

“This decision aligns with Rule 263 of the party’s constitution, which explicitly states, ‘No person who has contested a seat in the House of Representatives or for any municipality, or as a candidate in opposition to the People’s National Party, may continue as a member of the party’,” the release outlined.

The Opposition party expressed gratitude to the four for their years of service.

“Looking ahead with confidence, the party anticipates the decisive victory of Comrade Clovis Gohagen in the Bensonton Division, Comrade Warren Lyttleton in the Grange Hill Division, Comrade Peta-Gaye Blake-Campbell in the Porus Division, and Comrade Anthony Davis in the York Town Division for the People’s National Party on February 26, 2024,” the release added.