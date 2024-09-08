PNP Gen Sec critical of Clarke’s departure as Finance Minister

People’s National Party (PNP) General Secretary, Dr Dayton Campbell, is taking issue with the decision of Finance Minister, Dr Nigel Clarke, to head overseas to work in a senior capacity at the International Monetary Fund (IMF).

Clarke is set to depart his role in the Cabinet and as Member of Parliament (MP) for North Western St Andrew after news emerged that he is to be appointed a Deputy Managing Director of the IMF on October 31.

Campbell, in his address at the PNP’s Northern Clarendon constituency meeting on Thursday, said the Government has been urging health professionals to stay in Jamaica and work, while Clarke is now doing the opposite by leaving the island to take up an opportunity overseas.

The PNP politician said that despite Clarke arguing at the time that the salaries of members of the political directorate were being increased significantly under the Government’s compensation review to attract and keep the brightest minds in politics, the increase was supposedly not enough to keep Clarke himself in Jamaica.

Campbell claimed that some medical professionals could earn double what he said Clarke will be earning at the IMF in their respective fields of specialisation, but they have opted to remain in the Jamaica.

While indicating that he was not criticising Clarke’s “personal achievements”, Campbell said many local politicians took a “conscious decision that we were going into politics to shape the direction that this country is going in, and one year before the general elections, the finance minister pack up him bag and gone.

“Well, we’re telling all of the JLP MPs from Andrew (Holness) right down to (Dwight) Sibblies (the Northern Clarendon representative)…, ‘Pack your bags and go!'” declared a stern Campbell.