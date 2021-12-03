PNP intends to replace British monarch when re-elected | Loop Jamaica

The People’s National Party (PNP]) has congratulated Barbados on becoming a republic, officially cutting ties with the British Monarchy and casting off one of the last vestiges of colonialism.

The political party also stated that it will take steps to replace the British monarch with a Jamaican as head of state when re-elected as the next government of Jamaica.

The PNP, through its President Mark Golding, who is also the Opposition leader, noted that Barbados becoming a republic has come 55 years after the island gained independence from Britain.

The nation of Barbados, a democracy of about 300,000 people, announced in September 2020 that it would remove Queen Elizabeth as head of state. Prime Minister Mia Mottley expressed then that Barbadians wanted a Barbadian head of state and that the move represents the “ultimate statement of confidence in who we are and what we are capable of achieving”.

“Prime Minister Mia Mottley and her government have demonstrated what is possible when vision and plans become effective action. To the people of Barbados, I extend my heartiest congratulations for completing this outstanding element of your national independence. Special congratulations to Dame Sandra Mason who was sworn in as the country’s first president, thereby becoming the head of state of Barbados,” Golding said.

The PNP also stated that it will take steps to have a Jamaican as head of state.

“We are committed to Jamaica achieving this critical step. This opportunity for deeper national self-realisation must be presented to the Jamaican people. We, too, can join Guyana, Trinidad and Tobago, Dominica, and now Barbados on shedding this residual aspect of the colonial past,” said Golding.