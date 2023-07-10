PNP moving to replace departing councillors in Western Westmoreland Loop Jamaica

The People’s National Party (PNP) has acknowledged the resignations of councillors Ian Myles, Lawton McKenzie and Garfield James, all of Westmoreland Western, from the party.

James is Councillor for the Sheffield Division, McKenzie for the Grange Hill Division, and Miles is Councillor for the Little London Division.

Following the announcement of the resignations during a press conference at Hotel Commingle in Savanna-la-Mar, Westmoreland on Monday morning, the party said a chairman has been selected for the Little London Division, and it expects the same for the two other divisions shortly.

“Already, the Little London Division has elected its new divisional chairman, and both the Sheffield and Grange Hill divisions will follow suit at their slated conferences later this month,” PNP General Secretary, Dr Dayton Campbell, said in a statement.

He extended gratitude to the departing councillors for their services, and wished them the best in their future endeavours.

Pictured from left are Ian Miles, Garfield James and Lawton McKenzie at a press conference at Hotel Commingle in Savanna-la-Mar, Westmoreland on Monday morning.

Campbell said the PNP remains steadfast in its commitment to its democratic traditions, and added that it is focussed on moving forward with the organising of Westmoreland Western in accordance with the will of the people.

“Western Westmoreland recently participated in a democratic exercise to select its MP candidate. These three councillors were unsuccessful in their campaign for Mr Garfield James to be the candidate. The delegates of the party and the citizens of the constituency have spoken, and the party is moving forward in favour of democracy and the people’s will,” he stated.

“The PNP has full confidence in the strength and resilience of the Western Westmoreland constituency organisation to carry forward the people’s business.

“The party recognises the importance of a vibrant and dedicated team that will continue to work tirelessly on behalf of the constituents.”

The PNP general secretary further stated that the party “remains dedicated to addressing the needs and concerns of the constituents, working in close collaboration with the community to bring about positive change. The party’s commitment to progress, social justice and inclusive governance remains unwavering.”