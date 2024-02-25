PNP must never be allowed to manage the economy again – Holness Loop Jamaica

Prime Minister Andrew Holness has said that the People’s National Party (PNP) must never be allowed to manage the country’s resources again, because it has no clue how to do so.

Holness made the remark Saturday night while speaking at the Jamaica Labour Party’s (JLP) final campaign stop in his St Andrew West Central constituency, ahead of Monday’s local government election.

The stump speech was the last in a series of his ‘Build Jamaica Tour’ that culminated in Saturday night’s rally in his constituency.

The JLP leader stated that during the period 1989 to 2007, when the PNP formed the government, the now Opposition party “captured the minds of the people for 18-and-a-half years and led us into the greatest depression and destruction of the institutions of Jamaica that we have ever seen”.

“The same thing happened in (19)72 when the PNP led us down a path that totally wiped out our middle class, totally wiped out our economy, and we (the JLP) had to build it back,” he added.

Seemingly acknowledging what some political commentators have said is the unprecedented involvement of both himself and Opposition Leader Mark Golding, representing the PNP, in the just-concluded campaign, Holness told party supporters that:

“This is a local government election. I should not have to be on this platform. I should not have to be going around the country, but some man, in his power hungriness, is trying to get his hands on the economy that we have built. I will not allow that to happen, the PNP must never touch the economy that we have built. Never!”

Holness noted that some of the younger folk in the audience would not understand his message, but said those of an older age would understand that “we cannot allow the PNP to ever get hold of the economy of this country again after we have set it right. Never!”

He said that what was at stake was that the PNP has “made all kind a promises” because “they want to spend off the money that dem never mek. Dem want spend off the money of the economy that we have sacrificed and built. And if yuh let them do it, they understand nothing about managing an economy”.

According to Holness, the PNP “cannot handle the politics of the country because within their own party, the forces of spending carelessly are very strong”.

He said he faces the pressures of spending within his own party but has to manage that situation carefully while ensuring that any expenditure that is undertaken does not increase debt, does not increase taxes or imperil the country’s balance of payments or resources.

He was joined on stage by members of his cabinet, including Minister of Education and Youth Fayval Williams, Minister of Local Government and Community Development Desmond McKenzie, and Minister of Finance and Public Service Dr Nigel Clarke, as well as councillor-candidates who will be contesting Monday’s election.