PNP rep calls for ‘human rights approach’ to fixing environment | Loop Jamaica

Opposition Spokesperson on Land, Environment and Climate Change, Sophia Frazer-Binns, says Jamaica must take a human rights approach if it is serious about restoring and preserving the environment.

Arguing that Jamaica, like several other countries, is on the verge of catastrophe due to damage to the environment, the People’s National Party (PNP) spokeswoman said it is critical for citizens and the state to fix the damage that is being done to its surroundings.

“If we are serious about restoring the environment, then we must begin by putting people at the centre, and by doing so to take a human rights approach to the environment.

“… And when we are talking about rights, we are talking about things we (now) take for granted, such as clean air and portable water, housing, light and food. All these are impacted by us humans, and therefore, it takes humans and a human rights approach to fixing the environment,” said Frazer-Binns.

She was speaking on Friday during a virtual session hosted by the PNP in observance of Human Rights Day.

According to Frazer-Binns, the protection of the environment and people’s rights intersect.

“As humans, we depend on the environment for all aspects of our lives, so when we abuse and destroy the environment, we infringe on our rights and freedoms.

“In Jamaica, those rights are contained in Section 13 of the Constitution under the Charter of Fundamental Rights and Freedoms, and it provides the right to enjoy a healthy and productive environment free from the threat of injury or damage from environmental abuse and degradation of ecological heritage,” she indicated.

However, the Opposition senator contended that Jamaica has a far way to go in realising that constitutional right.

“But we must ask ourselves, ‘Are we really enjoying a clean and healthy environment?’

“Whether it is the unbearable stench coming from the Riverton dump every morning causing countless persons to be affected, or the dust nuisance in mining communities, or lack of portable water or polluted air filled with carbon dioxide and other harmful substances. As a country, we have a far way to go,” she opined.

In further stressing the need for action on environmental issues, Frazer-Binns pointed to the impact of natural disasters, such as hurricanes, on Jamaica.

“We see the effects of hurricanes; we see the effects of storms, such as Ida, Elsa and Grace, (and) the preliminary costs in the region of $10 billion.

“In fact, it is projected that flooding alone could cost Jamaica over a $136 million annually,” asserted the PNP spokesperson.