PNP rips KSAMC for the ‘filthy state of affairs’ at Crab Circle Loop Jamaica

The Opposition People’s National Party (PNP) has laid the blame for the ‘filthy state of affairs’ that led to the closure of the popular Crab Circle at National Heroes Circle in Kingston, squarely at the feet of the Jamaica Labour Party-controlled Kingston and St Andrew Municipal Corporation (KSAMC).

The party’s spokesperson on Local Government, Natalie Neita Garvey, says the “national disgrace” should be blamed on the “total breakdown” of local government and public health systems.

Crab Circle was closed by the Kingston and St Andrew Public Health Department with the assistance of the police on Thursday after a stomach-churning video of a vendor cleaning herself after defecating inside or close to her stall went viral, leaving Jamaicans in shock.

Neita Garvey did not mince words in a statement on Friday.

“The Kingston and St Andrew Municipal Corporation as the local authority should be held responsible for the health risks posed by unsanitary conditions and unregulated activities at Crab Circle, Neita Garvey declared.

“The KSAMC is responsible for licensing and inspecting food establishments. However, it is evident that, despite fees being collected for these services, necessary follow-up inspections are not being carried out, resulting in suboptimal outcomes,” she added.

The Opposition spokesperson lamented that “despite recent renovations, there was no structured inspection programme in place, and crucial facilities like bathrooms and running water were conspicuously missing.”

Crab Circle was renovated to the tune of $13 million by J Wray and Nephew Limited (JWN) last year when brand new stalls were handed over to the vendors.

JWN has since moved to clear the air, pointing out in its own statement that it lived up to the terms of a Memorandum of Understanding with the KSAMC and was not responsible for infrastructure, which would include bathroom facilities.

For Neita Garvey, this is a glaring oversight on the part of the local authority.

She said: “The KSAMC cannot uphold rigorous standards without ensuring access to potable water and conducting regular inspections … a mere surface cleaning of Heroes Circle would not rectify the breaches exposed by the viral video.”

Neita Garvey said Minister of Local Government Desmond McKenzie should ensure that Crab Circle remains closed until it meets Jamaica’s public health and safety standards.

In its statement, JWN said: “We wish to express our sincere disappointment regarding the unfortunate event that transpired, particularly in light of our significant investments made in the rehabilitation of the area in 2022.”

The company said despite the setback, it remains dedicated to the welfare of all who depend on Crab Circle.