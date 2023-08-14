PNP spotlights ‘unhealthy, dehumanising conditions’ at hospitals Loop Jamaica

Opposition Spokesperson on Health and Wellness, Dr Morais Guy, has called on Dr Christopher Tufton to urgently address what he describes as the “unhealthy and dehumanising conditions” at many of the country’s hospitals.

Guy singled out the Cornwall Regional Hospital (CRH), where he said admitted patients are now lying on floors and chairs to access hospital care.

In a statement Monday, the Opposition spokesperson said the situation has been deteriorating over the past few months, despite his call during his Sectoral Presentation in May for Tufton, the minister of health and wellness, to visit hospital wards to see first-hand patient facilities and the poor condition of some wards.

Guy said he has received more reports of patients sleeping on floors and using out-of-service toilets and bathrooms.

According to Guy, the health and wellness minister has a “high propensity to flood his social media platforms with photographs and text with glowing reports” about the ministry’s operations, “yet consistently ignores the plight of patients in many hospitals”.

“Recently, he glowingly reported on the commendable progress in the construction of the adolescent hospital on the same property as CRH while ignoring poor patient care in that hospital,” Dr Guy said.

The Opposition Spokesperson said that the conditions could not be blamed on the regional health authorities as the minister is head of the public health care system and ought to be more closely monitoring health care delivery.

According to Guy, in May, he told Dr Tufton of the problems being experienced by most of the population in accessing hospital care, yet he the minister has failed to take any action to improve the situation for the users, who are mainly poor Jamaicans.

Among the issues pointed out at that time, Guy said, was overcrowding and shortages of beds and mattresses, as a review by his team had shown an average of 300-500 shortfall of beds for clients waiting in emergency rooms across Jamaica.

The Opposition spokesperson called the present conditions unacceptable and said the health minister should cease the public relations stance, visit hospital wards and ensure that the citizens of Jamaica are treated with the dignity and respect they deserve in the public health care system.