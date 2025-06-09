PNP St James candidates win court injunction in campaign poster removal case

News PNP caretakers in St James from left: Janice Allen, Dr Andre Haughton, Nickesha Burchell, Allan Bernard and Rushell Reid-Knot. (Photo via Janice Allen, Facebook)

The Supreme Court has ruled in favour of three parliamentary candidates who challenged the removal of their campaign posters by the St James Municipal Corporation, granting leave for judicial review and issuing injunctions to halt further takedown of their materials.

The legal action was initiated by Dr Andre Haughton, Senator Janice Allen, and Allan Bernard, who filed the claim after their posters were removed from various locations across St James on April 5, 2025. The removal, carried out under the direction of the Corporation led by Montego Bay Mayor Councillor Richard Vernon, was later formalised through a Finance Committee motion on April 9.

The claimants, all representing the opposition People’s National Party (PNP), argued that the Corporation’s actions were unlawful and infringed on their constitutional rights. They sought judicial review and injunctions to prevent further removal or destruction of their campaign materials.

In its ruling, the Supreme Court granted both requests, thereby putting a legal halt to the corporation’s campaign material removals and allowing the matter to proceed to a full hearing.

The judgment has been welcomed by the PNP, whose spokesperson on justice, Senator Donna Scott-Mottley, said the decision underscored the importance of upholding democratic rights.

“This ruling upholds the principles of fairness, freedom of expression, and the rule of law,” she said. “No public authority has the right to suppress legitimate political participation,” said in a statement.

The party also hailed the ruling as a victory for the party.

The case is expected to have wider implications for how municipal bodies across Jamaica handle political advertising, with General Election expected to take place this year. The court is to set a date for the substantive hearing of the judicial review.