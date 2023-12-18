PNP supports probe to find the truth behind Melissa Silvera’s death Loop Jamaica

The People’s National Party (PNP) on Monday afternoon acknowledged, with “grave concern”, the developments regarding the tragic passing of Melissa Silvera, the wife of former member of parliament for St Mary Western, the People’s National Party’s Jolyan Silver.

Melissa passed away at home on November 10. It was previously reported that she died in her sleep, but the police have now indicated that they have opened a murder probe into her death.

“We express our deepest sympathies to the family and friends affected by this distressing event,” PNP said in a statement on Monday.

The political party also pointed out the its members firmly believe in the rule of law and support the ongoing investigation by law enforcement agencies to ascertain the truth behind Melissa’s untimely death.

At this time, the PNP said, it is imperative to allow the authorities to conduct a thorough and impartial investigation into this matter.

“We reaffirm our commitment to justice and trust in the legal process to provide clarity and closure in this tragic situation,” the release ended.