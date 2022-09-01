PNP urges gov’t to support farmworkers, fire labour minister Loop Jamaica

The People’s National Party (PNP) has expressed outrage at the “gross, degrading and inhumane treatment” Jamaicans have been enduring on the Seasonal Agricultural Workers’ Programme (SAWP) in Canada while calling on the Minister of Labour and Social Security to act in accordance with his portfolio or resign.

The party in a statement said that in August, Jamaican farmworkers in Canada penned an open letter to the government, outlining the “slave-like conditions” under which they are forced to work; and, have presented videos and voice notes depicting those conditions.

“This comes on the heels of a landmark case, where the court awarded compensation to other farmworkers for the abuse of their rights by their employers and the Canadian police,” the PNP said.

The Party notes that the Minister of Labour and Social Security, Karl Samuda recently went on a tour of some of the farms in Canada, yet did not find anything that jumped out at him in terms of ill-treatment, and “would like to remind the Government that this is not unusual in those circumstances”.

“We are not certain what the Minister expected to find on his cursory and official visit. We believe the Government ought to engage a special investigative team that has the necessary skills and training to embark on a fact-finding mission on behalf of our Jamaican citizens,” the party said.

According to the PNP, the characteristically “cavalier statements” of Samuda were insensitive and disrespectful to the Jamaican farm workers in Canada.

The PNP said it is “extremely disappointed” by the minister’s approach and “notes with disdain” the silence of Prime Minister Andrew Holness on the matter.

In a statement Thursday morning, Opposition Spokesperson on Labour and Social Security Dr Angela Brown Burke said: “We expect the Jamaican Government to stand in defence of its workers at home and abroad. The least that is required under the circumstances, is a proper investigation of the allegations.

“At this point, it is clear that the interest of our workers is of no importance to the minister who has always operated with indisposition towards the office, which he holds. If Minister Samuda is unwilling to act in the best interest of our citizens, he should resign.

“The workers’ pleas are totally understandable. They seek reasonable protection, acceptable working and living conditions, a safe and secure mechanism to report issues, assurance of independent investigations and a pathway to citizenship as a way of protecting their rights as workers.”

She noted further that while it is important to maintain good bilateral relationships, it is equally as important “for us to protect our citizens and ensure that they are treated with dignity and respect”.

The Seasonal Agricultural Workers’ Programme has allowed many Jamaicans to improve their quality of life since its inception. However, the arrangements now prevailing under the programme are said to be less than desirable.

“As a result, the liaison service which was introduced to protect our workers from abuse, no longer enjoys the confidence of the workers,” said Brown Burke.

The PNP is therefore calling on the prime minister to replace Samuda, launch an immediate investigation and begin discussions with the Canadian authorities to guarantee the minimum acceptable working conditions and rights for “our farm workers”.