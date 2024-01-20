PNP Women’s Movement condemns brutal murder of Melissa Silvera Loop Jamaica

The People’s National Party Women’s Movement (PNP WM) has condemned what it has described as the tragic murder of Melissa Silvera, the wife of former PNP Member of Parliament for St Mary Western, Jolyan Silvera.

The former PNP standard bearer was on Friday charged with the murder of his wife after an autopsy report and an exhaustive investigation by the police confirmed that the 42-year-old chemical engineer was shot to death at the Stony Hill, St Andrew home she shared with Jolyan and her three sons.

It was earlier reported on November 10 last year that Melissa had died in her sleep but an autopsy ordered by the lone policeman who visited the house found three bullet fragments inside her body. At that time Jolyan was being treated as a suspect before he was arrested and charged on Friday, one week after his wife was laid to rest.

“Our nation has been rocked with shock and concern as circumstances surrounding Melissa’s death have been brought to light over the last month. We are clear and respect the fact that in Jamaica one is innocent until proven guilty,” the Women’s Movement said in a press release on Saturday.

The PNP WM also commended the police for their efforts in ensuring justice is served and highlighted that the tragedy has had a “devastating impact on us as a PNP family, especially considering her three sons”.

“We recognise the unmeasurable grief and pain they (the sons) and other family members are enduring, and our thoughts and prayers are with them during this difficult time,” the statement added.

The Women’s Movement said it is important to bring perpetrators of acts of violence to justice to face the consequences.

“We stand firmly behind the pursuit of justice for Melissa Silvera, and will continue to advocate for systemic changes aimed at preventing and addressing violence against women and children in our society.”

The organisation noted further that it is important to bring perpetrators of acts of violence to justice and that they must face their consequences. “We stand firmly behind the pursuit of justice for Melissa Silvera, and will continue to advocate for systemic changes,” it said.

Continuing, the PNP WM said:“We believe that incidents such as this bring to the fore the threats to safety and security of women and children in our society. It is imperative that we collectively strive to create a culture of respect, equality, and safety for all, where such tragic incidents are never again allowed to occur. We reiterate our steadfast commitment to supporting survivors, raising awareness, and fostering a society that upholds the rights and dignity of every individual.”

Apart from serving one-term as MP, Joylan also served a stint as Chairman of the PNP’s Founders Group. He had been highly visible on the campaign trail alongside senior party figures including Opposition Leader Mark Golding ahead of the local government elections due by next month. That was until he was named as a suspect by the police in the murder of his wife. The former legislator who has now spent two nights behind bars is being represented by attorney-at-law Peter Champagnie.