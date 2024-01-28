PNP’s Ian ‘Trumpet’ Bell asks PM ‘… wah happen to the green Clarks?’ Loop Jamaica

Firebrand Councillor for the Beecher Town Division in South East St Ann, the People’s National Party’s (PNP) Ian ‘Trumpet’ Bell, is questioning Prime Minister Andrew Holness on the whereabouts of his signature pair of green Clarks shoes that normally signals that he is in election mode.

“Andrew, wah happen to the green Clarks?” asked Bell as he joined his fellow PNP councillor candidates in South East St Ann constituency on Thursday in demanding that the long-delayed Local Government Elections be called.

Holness has made it clear that green Clarks are his preferred shoes when he is on the campaign trail, and any indication of it being worn by the Jamaica Labour Party (JLP) leader could mean that he is ready to give the go-ahead for the local polls.

On August 11, 2020, for example, Holness wore a pair of green desert Clarks to the House of Representatives, forecasting that he would give the greenlight for the general elections of that year. He later announced in Parliament that the polls would be held the following month.

Ahead of being presented by PNP President Mark Golding on Thursday as one of the party’s four candidates for the municipal divisions in South East St Ann, Bell questioned why the local polls which are due by February 28, 2024, have not yet been called.

“I have never seen in my omteeth years any Government in power can’t call election! Comrades sup’m wrong! A seh sup’m wrong!” declared Bell who then moved to ask Holness about his green Clarks.

Prime Minister Andrew Holness checking his now celebrated green Clarks shoes on the campaign trail in the past.

Bell then went on to urge the JLP and its leader not to delay announcing the date of the municipal elections.

“Call it, Andrew, call it!” the veteran PNP councillor urged.

However, Local Government and Rural Development Minister, Desmond McKenzie, is the person who is tasked with announcing the date for those particular elections.

Meanwhile, Bell, in his view, said the Jamaican people have grown fed up of the JLP Administration, and it is time for change, especially at the St Ann Municipal Corporation (SAMC), where he said several questionable things have been occurring.

The latest issue he pointed to were reports of the 11 JLP councillors in the parish receiving between $2.75 million and $3.7 million under the Special Grant for Repairs (SGR) fund to undergo road repairs in their respective divisions, while the five PNP councillors only received $1 million each.

There has so far been no response from the SAMC or the Desmond McKenzie-led Local Government and Rural Development Ministry to those claims.

Bell suggested that, “They said they have no comments to the allegations that I made.

“Comrades, if what I say was lie dem would haffi comment!” Bell told jubilant PNP supporters.

Meanwhile, Golding presented Bell of the Beecher Town Division; Clovis ‘Junior’ Gohagen of the Bensonton Divison; Lloyd Garrick, Moneague Division; and Kaydian Harty of the Claremont Division, as the PNP councillor candidates for South East St Ann.

The PNP currently has three of the divisions there, which are Beecher Town, Claremont and Bensonton.

Current PNP Councillor of the Bensonton Division, Lydia Richards, was not selected by the party, and has gone independent, while Lambert Weir of the Claremont Division has bid farewell to representational politics at the local level for the PNP after 16 years of service.