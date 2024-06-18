Poko Loko floating bar opens, creating jobs and buzz in Ocho Rios Loop Jamaica

Nearly 80 people will gain employment at Ocho Rios’ newest tourism attraction, the Poko Loko Floating Bar, a US$1 million investment recently opened in St Ann.

Owner and CEO of Poko Loko, Anthony Warren, a US national who has been coming to Jamaica since 2012, revealed that the company now employs 65 locals with the possibility of an additional 10 workers in the coming weeks.

Mayor of St Ann’s Bay, Councillor Michael Belnavis is excited that the floating bar will provide tangible employment opportunities.

“This is a unique venture, a floating dock right on the Ocho Rios Bay. We’re adding one more attraction to the tourism product, which has grown from strength to strength since COVID-19, right here in Ocho Rios. We’re seeing now where an entrepreneur from the United States has hired 80 young Jamaicans to the product,” Belnavis said.

“We’re particularly happy about the economic expansion within the tourism industry, right here in Ocho Rios,” he added.

In a release from Poko Loko, Tourism Minister Edmund Bartlett expressed his delight over the new venture which he said will contribute to the well needed diversity in the sector.

“Poko Loko offers a new experience in Ocho Rios and destination Jamaica.

For us, this is what tourism is about. It’s about people wanting new experiences; they want to find another way of expressing themselves and they want to meet new people. We are excited about enabling more of these kinds of activities to happen because it drives more visitors to Jamaica,” Bartlett said.

According to Poko Loko’s release, the innovative concept provides visitors to Jamaica with an unforgettable adventure on the Caribbean Sea’s crystal-clear waters. The floating bar, spanning 6,000 square feet, is designed to offer an unparalleled experience on the water. Guests can enjoy cocktails crafted by skilled bartenders while lounging on the spacious deck, soaking up the sun’s warm rays, and marvelling at the stunning surroundings.

Poko Loko Floating Bar boasts a range of amenities, including a delightful pizzeria, a well-curated gift shop, and various water sports activities. Guests can also relax in the lounging area, enjoy exclusive services in the VIP section, and freshen up in the changing rooms equipped with

freshwater showers. Poko Loko invites all visitors to experience the magic of Jamaica from this unique vantage point, promising a memorable and exhilarating adventure.

Warren argues that in a move to address environmental concerns, accommodation to the attraction is strictly by reservation in order to control the seating limit.