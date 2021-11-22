Polar opposite candidates head to run-off vote in Chile

The content originally appeared on: CNN

Jose Antonio Kast, a candidate of the hard right, garnered 28 percent of the vote during Sunday’s election in Chile, missing the necessary 50 percent needed to avoid a runoff.

Kast, whose recent surge in popularity has surprised critics, has sometimes been compared to former US President Donald Trump and Brazil’s current President Jair Bolsonaro.

He will face 35-year-old Gabriel Boric, a leftist candidate and former student leader, who came in second with 25 percent of the vote.

Representing polar opposites of Chile’s presidential race, Boric and Kast now head to a runoff vote on December 19.

