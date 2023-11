The police are advising members of the public that the following roadways are impassable due to heavy rainfall associated with the adverse weather system that has been affecting the island:

* Chesterfield Drive leading from Marcus Garvey Drive to Spanish Town Road

* Olympic Way

* Seaward Drive to Olympic Way

* Weymouth Drive to Spanish Town Road

* Cavalier district and Pinto in the Stony Hill area

^ Spanish Town Road to Two Miles

Motorists are advised to use alternative routes where possible.