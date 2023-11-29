Police altercation with St Mary schoolboy being investigated Loop Jamaica

The Jamaica Constabulary Force (JCF) says it and other State authorities are conducting a “thorough investigation” into an incident in St Mary that involved a student and a police officer.

Acknowledging the incident, which was captured in a now-viral video, the police said in a statement Tuesday that it was a routine traffic stop that escalated.

Video of the reported altercation between the police and schoolboy.

“The incident followed a routine stop of a driver, who is the father of the boy, for a traffic violation. The situation escalated, leading to the involvement of the student and physical altercation with a police officer,” the police said.

The JCF explained that investigation into the matter by the Inspectorate and Professional Standards Oversight Bureau (IPROB) includes reviewing the incident, collecting necessary statements, as well as seeking additional footage to ensure a comprehensive understanding of the events.

The law enforcers said they will provide further updates as more information becomes available.