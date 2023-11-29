Police altercation with St Mary schoolboy being investigated Loop Jamaica

Police altercation with St Mary schoolboy being investigated Loop Jamaica
A screengrab from the now-viral video of the altercation between the St Mary schoolboy and the policeman.

The Jamaica Constabulary Force (JCF) says it and other State authorities are conducting a “thorough investigation” into an incident in St Mary that involved a student and a police officer.

Acknowledging the incident, which was captured in a now-viral video, the police said in a statement Tuesday that it was a routine traffic stop that escalated.

Video of the reported altercation between the police and schoolboy.

“The incident followed a routine stop of a driver, who is the father of the boy, for a traffic violation. The situation escalated, leading to the involvement of the student and physical altercation with a police officer,” the police said.

The JCF explained that investigation into the matter by the Inspectorate and Professional Standards Oversight Bureau (IPROB) includes reviewing the incident, collecting necessary statements, as well as seeking additional footage to ensure a comprehensive understanding of the events.

The law enforcers said they will provide further updates as more information becomes available.

Jamaica jolted by earthquake on Tuesday

An earthquake with a preliminary magnitude of 4.2 rattled parts of Jamaica on Tuesday at 1:27 pm.
Residents in Kingston and St Andrew, St Catherine, St Thomas, and Portland reported feeling the qua

Jamaica News

Fishermen missing for two days rescued at sea

Two fishermen, who had been missing at sea for two days, were rescued by members of the Jamaica Defence Force (JDF) on the weekend.
JDF said its Maritime Air and Cyber Command received a reques

Jamaica News

Man who posed as health inspector at Crab Circle reported to cops

Prankster documented ‘social experiment’, published it to YouTube

Jamaica News

Ex-cop shot dead outside popular nightclub

A gunman shot and killed an ex-policeman, Damian Coley, Tuesday morning outside a nightclub in the Marketplace on Constant Spring Road in St Andrew.
During the incident, a security guard employed w

Sport

Clarendon College, Glenmuir set up all-Clarendon Champions Cup final

The final of the ISSA Wata Champions Cup knockout football competition will be an all-Clarendon matchup, as Clarendon College and Glenmuir High have earned the right to contest the championship match

Jamaica News

Lottery scammers in the US linked to car dealership in Jamaica

Three Jamaica-born individuals have been convicted in Pennsylvania, United States, for their roles in a lottery scam that targeted elderly Americans between 2017 and 2020, defrauding them of millions

 

