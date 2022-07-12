Police appeal for help to find ‘Ms Chin’ | Loop Jamaica

Police appeal for help to find ‘Ms Chin’ | Loop Jamaica
The content originally appeared on: Jamaica News | Loop News
Jamaica News
Loop News

2 hrs ago

Wai Guan

Fifty-one-year-old Wai Guan, otherwise called ‘Ms Chin’, a businesswoman of Bogue Heights Drive in St James has been missing since Friday, July 8.

She is of light complexion, slim build, and is about 150 centimetres (4 feet 11 inches) tall.

Reports from the Montego Bay police are that Wai was last seen at home. Her mode of dress at the time she went missing is unknown. She has not been heard from since.

Anyone knowing the whereabouts of Wai Guan is asked to contact the Montego Bay police at 876-979-8452, police 119 emergency number, or the nearest police station.

